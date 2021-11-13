STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karimnagar school puts end to caterpillar menace 

The students and staff heaved a sigh of relief as the caterpillar infestation had resulted in many developing rashes after coming in contact with them.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

A tree on the premises of Swaran Government High School in Karimnagar covered with swarms of caterpillars. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The caterpillar menace at the Swaran Government High School in Karimnagar came to an end after continuous efforts by the school staff and officials of the education department. A chemical disinfection drive was carried out on Friday and the District Educational Officer CHVS Janardhan Rao monitored the situation at the school.

The students and staff heaved a sigh of relief as the caterpillar infestation had resulted in many developing rashes after coming in contact with them. A report from The New Indian Express had highlighted how students were scared to attend offline classes and parents were worried about their health. The school, which once had a total strength of 423, had been witnessing a gradual dip in headcount due to the lack of basic facilities. Scores of students had shifted to private schools with better infra.

Parents elated

District Educational Officer CHVS Janardhan Rao who spent his Friday at Swaran government high school interacted with the students. Parents thanked him to for taking steps to end the caterpillar menace

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swaran Government High Schoo Karimnagar caterpillar menace
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp