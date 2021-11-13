Karimnagar school puts end to caterpillar menace 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The caterpillar menace at the Swaran Government High School in Karimnagar came to an end after continuous efforts by the school staff and officials of the education department. A chemical disinfection drive was carried out on Friday and the District Educational Officer CHVS Janardhan Rao monitored the situation at the school.

The students and staff heaved a sigh of relief as the caterpillar infestation had resulted in many developing rashes after coming in contact with them. A report from The New Indian Express had highlighted how students were scared to attend offline classes and parents were worried about their health. The school, which once had a total strength of 423, had been witnessing a gradual dip in headcount due to the lack of basic facilities. Scores of students had shifted to private schools with better infra.

Parents elated

District Educational Officer CHVS Janardhan Rao who spent his Friday at Swaran government high school interacted with the students. Parents thanked him to for taking steps to end the caterpillar menace