STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KRMB asks AP, TS to furnish project details

The KRMB has sought head versus discharge relation for each water outlet such as spillway, penstock, canal head regulator and any other regulator.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

The State Irrigation officials on Thursday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to take into account only 20 per cent of the water drawn for domestic and drinking water purposes.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has sought additional information from AP and Telangana for implementing the gazette notification. According to a letter to both the States, the KRMB has asked them to furnish information/data of Jurala, Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam and Pulichintala projects for performing the functions as notified in the gazette. 

The KRMB has sought head versus discharge relation for each water outlet such as spillway, penstock, canal head regulator and any other regulator. Number of gates and sequence of opening/operation of gates. Flood hydrograph for each project one in 100 years, one in 50 years and one in 25 years. Report of reservoir routing study done, if any. Though, this information was sought earlier, the requisite date from the both the State governments is still awaited, the KRMB said in its letter.  

Further, the KRMB requested the States to furnish the 30 years of 10-daily demand/extraction from the reservoirs through each of the outlets. “The data in respect of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar is required urgently. Therefore it is requested to furnish the above information/data in respect of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar project to this office immediately on priority,” the KRMB said in the letter.Meanwhile, the 5th meeting of the sub-committee of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) will be held on November 17. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board KRMB Jurala Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Pulichintala
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp