KRMB asks AP, TS to furnish project details

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has sought additional information from AP and Telangana for implementing the gazette notification. According to a letter to both the States, the KRMB has asked them to furnish information/data of Jurala, Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam and Pulichintala projects for performing the functions as notified in the gazette.

The KRMB has sought head versus discharge relation for each water outlet such as spillway, penstock, canal head regulator and any other regulator. Number of gates and sequence of opening/operation of gates. Flood hydrograph for each project one in 100 years, one in 50 years and one in 25 years. Report of reservoir routing study done, if any. Though, this information was sought earlier, the requisite date from the both the State governments is still awaited, the KRMB said in its letter.

Further, the KRMB requested the States to furnish the 30 years of 10-daily demand/extraction from the reservoirs through each of the outlets. “The data in respect of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar is required urgently. Therefore it is requested to furnish the above information/data in respect of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar project to this office immediately on priority,” the KRMB said in the letter.Meanwhile, the 5th meeting of the sub-committee of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) will be held on November 17.