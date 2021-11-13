STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Man who suffered a seizure in custody dies

Meanwhile, the police issued a press release stating that they had not brought anyone to the station on November 4 and denied the claims of custodial torture.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A 55-year-old man, who was arrested for playing cards near a Hanuman Mandir at Shantapur village on Deepavali (November 4) and had reportedly suffered a seizure in police custody, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. The deceased Oddeti Bhoom Boi, aged 55, was initially rushed to a private hospital Nizamabad and admitted to Gandhi Hospital on November 6.

Alleging that the police had thrashed him, Bhoom’s wife Boi Lachhavva initially refused to consent to the post-mortem examination of his body. She agreed to it only after deliberations. Meanwhile, the police issued a press release stating that they had not brought anyone to the station on November 4 and denied the claims of custodial torture. “We caught a few people playing cards at Shantapur. The money and cards were seized but no one was taken into custody,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
playing cards police custody seizure
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp