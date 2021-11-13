Man who suffered a seizure in custody dies

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A 55-year-old man, who was arrested for playing cards near a Hanuman Mandir at Shantapur village on Deepavali (November 4) and had reportedly suffered a seizure in police custody, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. The deceased Oddeti Bhoom Boi, aged 55, was initially rushed to a private hospital Nizamabad and admitted to Gandhi Hospital on November 6.

Alleging that the police had thrashed him, Bhoom’s wife Boi Lachhavva initially refused to consent to the post-mortem examination of his body. She agreed to it only after deliberations. Meanwhile, the police issued a press release stating that they had not brought anyone to the station on November 4 and denied the claims of custodial torture. “We caught a few people playing cards at Shantapur. The money and cards were seized but no one was taken into custody,” they said.