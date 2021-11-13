Mining mishap: SCCL dy manager, two supervisors suspended

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N Sridhar on Friday suspended three employees of the coal mining company’s Srirampur division in connection with the death of four workers in a mining mishap a few days ago. The suspension orders were issued to the deputy manager and two supervisors. Apart from this, a chargesheet has been filed against the manager of the underground mine where the mishap had occurred.

Taking a serious view of the tragic accident, the SCCL management held the said employees responsible for the incident after preliminary investigation. It may be mentioned that this is the first time in SCCL’s history that such an action has been taken in a mining accident.

Shortly after the mishap, the CMD had ordered an inquiry and director (personnel, project and planning, finance) N Balaram had appointed an inquiry officer. Balram, who was in Mumbai at the time of the incident, returned to the mine on November 11 to inspect the spot.

Stating that the suspended officials were at fault, Balram said that he had repeatedly told them to prioritise the safety of the miners. “Such mistakes are costing workers their lives. So the employers will definitely take serious action against those who are careless and negligent,” he said, while advising employees of all SCCL mines to accord priority to safety measures.

Jobs to kin of deceased

Condoling the death of the four workers, the SCCL management handed over an ex gratia to the families of the victims. The management has directed the concerned departments to provide them with the remaining grants and other benefits as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, as per the order of the CMD, an eligible member of the deceased persons’ families will be given a job within a week. The director said, “We are expediting the recruitment process. We will not only provide employment documents in a week but also give them postings of their interest.”