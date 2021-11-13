STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mining mishap: SCCL dy manager, two supervisors suspended

Condoling the death of the four workers, the SCCL management handed over an ex gratia to the families of the victims.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N Sridhar on Friday suspended three employees of the coal mining company’s Srirampur division in connection with the death of four workers in a mining mishap a few days ago. The suspension orders were issued to the deputy manager and two supervisors. Apart from this, a chargesheet has been filed against the manager of the underground mine where the mishap had occurred.  

Taking a serious view of the tragic accident, the SCCL management held the said employees responsible for the incident after preliminary investigation. It may be mentioned that this is the first time in SCCL’s history that such an action has been taken in a mining accident.

Shortly after the mishap, the CMD had ordered an inquiry and director (personnel, project and planning, finance) N Balaram had appointed an inquiry officer. Balram, who was in Mumbai at the time of the incident, returned to the mine on November 11 to inspect the spot. 

Stating that the suspended officials were at fault, Balram said that he had repeatedly told them to prioritise the safety of the miners. “Such mistakes are costing workers their lives. So the employers will definitely take serious action against those who are careless and negligent,” he said, while advising employees of all SCCL mines to accord priority to safety measures. 

Jobs to kin of deceased

Condoling the death of the four workers, the SCCL management handed over an ex gratia to the families of the victims. The management has directed the concerned departments to provide them with the remaining grants and other benefits as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, as per the order of the CMD, an eligible member of the deceased persons’ families will be given a job within a week. The director said, “We are expediting the recruitment process. We will not only provide employment documents in a week but also give them postings of their interest.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCCL Singareni Collieries suspended mining mishap
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp