Mulugu: Outdated tiger video spooks locals

On being alerted about the video, Mulugu Forest Department officials visited Motlagudem village to see if the claims were true.

Published: 13th November 2021

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A video of a tigress crossing the road with her three cubs is being circulated on social media, claiming that it was shot at Motlagudem village in Mulugu district on Thursday night. A few netizens, however, have flagged the video and termed it ‘fake’, stating that it was at least a year old and shot at Majri in Maharashtra. The video has gone viral on local WhatsApp groups, sending the residents of nearby villages into a state of panic. 

On being alerted about the video, Mulugu Forest Department officials visited Motlagudem village to see if the claims were true. Speaking to Express, Pasara Forest Range Officer (FRO) J Shirisha said that there was no sign of tiger pugmarks and that the video might be fake.  

