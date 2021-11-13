New statues liven up UoH campus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly installed statues at University of Hyderabad (UoH) has enlivened the lush green campus. These statues, made of steel, are placed near the amphitheatre on the campus and have caught the eye of many.

Each subject has a message to convey — one of the statues is of a ‘free man’ and is placed at an elevated position with its arms wide open, head towards the sky and wings ready to flap and fly.

The students of the Fine Arts Department of the university sculpted these statues to beautify the premises and turn the amphitheatre into one big portrait. These sculptures were made by Dheeraj SN and team using scrap materials. It took them over a year to complete the artwork and spent nearly Rs 12 lakh on the same.

Speaking about the artwork, Dheeraj said, “I am a 2018 passout from the same institution. I was contacted for the project by my teachers and it took us more than one year to complete a total of five sculptures. Out of these, three are made of steel, one made of stone and another made of mirrors.”