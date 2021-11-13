STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Protect our rights: TS officials to Jal Shakti Ministry

Telangana officials on Friday demanded that the Jal Shakti Ministry should first firm up Telangana’s water rights before taking up the Godavari-Cauvery link projects.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

A swollen river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)

A swollen river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana officials on Friday demanded that the Jal Shakti Ministry should first firm up Telangana’s water rights before taking up the Godavari-Cauvery link projects. At the general body meeting of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) held in Delhi on Friday, TS officials also wanted the Ministry to seek a consensus from participating States before proceeding for the river linking. 

Telangana Engineer-in-chief B Hari Ram and Chief Minister’s OSD (Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande attended the meeting, which is chaired by the Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Vigyan Bhavan.TS officials also wanted the Union Minister to approve the six detailed project reports (DPRs) of six irrigation projects proposed on Godavari. The State government, as per the gazette notification, submitted the DPRs for the clearance, they said. 

“Expedite the process and see that the DPRs are approved at the earliest,” the TS officials requested the Union Minister. Tamil Nadu officials said that the Godavari-Cauvery link should be taken up in a time-bound manner. Tamil Nadu wanted the Jal Shakti Minister to consider the contours at highest level, while linking Godavari with Cauvery. Rajasthan Minister Udaylal Anjana said the State was water-scarce. Therefore, a supply of water from surplus rivers was required. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godavari-Cauvery link projects National Water Development Agency Telangana’s water rights Jal Shakti Ministry
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp