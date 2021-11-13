STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

State can now raise Rs 5.4K cr in loans

The additional financial resources thus made available will help States in pushing their capital expenditure further. 

Published: 13th November 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Business, Startups, Investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Finance Ministry accorded permission to Telangana to raise additional open market borrowings to the tune of Rs 5,392 crore, which is equivalent to 0.5% of the Gross State Domestic Produce (GSDP).  According to the Finance Ministry’s statement issued on Friday, seven states including Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana have achieved the target set by the Ministry of Finance for the capital expenditure up to second quarter of 2021-22. As an incentive, these States were granted permission by the Department of Expenditure on Friday to borrow an additional amount of amount of Rs 16,691 crore. The additional financial resources thus made available will help States in pushing their capital expenditure further. 

Capital expenditure has a high multiplier effect, enhances the future productive capacity of the economy, and results in a higher rate of economic growth. Accordingly, out of the net borrowing ceiling (NBC) of four per cent of GSDP for the States for 2021-22, borrowings up to 0.50 per cent of GSDP were earmarked for incremental capital expenditure to be incurred by the States during 2021-22. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
capital expenditure additional financial resources borrowings Gross State Domestic Produce
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp