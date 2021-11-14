STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

100-bed ward in Niloufer thrown open

The Health Minister also reviewed the vaccination status in different districts via a video conference.

Published: 14th November 2021 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister T Harish Rao speaks to nurses after inaugurating the 100-bed ICU ward at Niloufer Hospital, in Hyderabad, on Saturday; RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao, on Saturday, inaugurated a 100-bed ICU ward in Niloufer Hospital which was upgraded using CSR funds provided  by Open Txt in collaboration with HYSEA and Nirman. These upgraded ICU beds will help bolster Telangana’s efforts to tackle a possible third Covid-19 wave, which some experts feel may affect children.

Speaking at the inauguration of the same, Harish said that the government was ready to spend over Rs 10,000 crore on the State’s health infrastructure. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the aim is to strengthen the public health system and for that we are ready to spend up to Rs 10,000 crore. In Niloufer Hospital itself, we aim to add 800 new beds with an expenditure of Rs 33 crore,” he added.

Harish further added that as per CM KCR’s wish, Hyderabad will have four medical towers to meet all health needs of the population. At the inauguration, the Infosys group further signed an MoU with Nirman organisation intending to set up 25 more ICU beds in Niloufer at the cost of Rs 1.75 crore.“HYSEA as a group is happy to support the government. During the pandemic, nearly 40 companies gave around Rs 18 crore to help hospitals in Telangana. Even now, different corporations are helping us out,” said Bharani Aroll, president, HYSEA.

Vax status review 

The Health Minister also reviewed the vaccination status in different districts via a video conference. He stressed on the need to finish work on medical colleges by December. Harish further asked the Panchayati Raj Department to be actively involved to improve the vaccine rollout.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (R)
Jinnah continues to dominate UP's political discourse as Yogi now calls Akhilesh Taliban supporter
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Overburdened with vaccination drive, polling duties, now order to sell jute bags peeves Jharkhand teachers
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)
Bypoll defeat sharpens factionalism in Rajasthan BJP as Raje camp goes all guns blazing
Journalists Sammriddhi K Sakunia (L) and Swarna Jha (Photo| Twitter)
Arrested women scribes to be handed over to Tripura cops on Monday; Opposition, media bodies protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp