13-year-old Telangana girl juggles school, work to make ends meet

A few others like 13-year-old Shankarmma would be busy making some room for education in her life as a child labourer.

Published: 14th November 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Shankarmma does her homework as her brother picks up garbage | S Senbagapandiyan

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This Children’s Day would be like no other for many kids in Telangana. While some of them would be in school getting pampered by their teachers, many others, who were forced into labour by Covid-19, will be slogging away at their workplaces. A few others like 13-year-old Shankarmma would be busy making some room for education in her life as a child labourer.

Living in a basti beside the Jawaharnagar dumpyard, Shankarmma wakes up at 6 am to drive her father’s auto-tipper and assist her rag-picker mother in collecting garbage from homes. She then rushes back home by 12 noon, washes up and heads to the local government school for a few hours. “Back in March 2020, when the schools were first closed due to the pandemic, I never imagined I would be doing this work months later. My family wanted me to complete Class 10 and then decide what to do next,” she says. 

Now that she has taken over her infirm father’s rag-picking business to help the family earn Rs 10,000 a month, Shankarmma is intimidated to be in school. “Sometimes, the kids ask me if I am a rag-picker. Even the uncles in the neighbourhood pass odd comments,” she says. 

Shankaramma’s mother A Vajaramma says that with a better job, she could give a new lease of life to not just the 13-year-old, but also to the whole family. Three of Shankaramma’s siblings, aged 10 and 8, are also dropouts. “With rising diesel costs, this job of door-to-door collection of garbage is earning us next to nothing. If I get a good job, all my children can resume their studies,” she says. 

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Telangana has the highest child labour rate in the country with 147 cases and 188 victims. However, experts say that this number is just superficial and that the actual figures may be much higher.

“The gap of one-and-a-half years has been too long for many children. Several kids studying in private and government schools have dropped out either because they can’t afford it or to support their families. We are working with the community here to try and motivate them. Roughly 100 students in just the five slums that we work with have dropped out of schools,” says Hima Bindu, main fellow, Child Rights & You (CRY). 

She adds that two government high schools and four primary schools are not enough to accommodate students in the locality and that at least two more schools are necessary, as per Right to Education guidelines.

