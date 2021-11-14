STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Awards fine, give us funds too: KT Rama Rao to Centre

State tops in Swachh honours; Min points out Modi govt has given B’luru `24K cr but tight-fisted when it comes to TS

Published: 14th November 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao addresses the media on Saturday. Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar are also seen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that despite several appeals, the Central government was showering the State only with awards and not funds for development work. “The State government will continue to fight the Centre in a democratic manner to attain its legitimate rights,” he said, addressing the media after Telangana bagged a dozen Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Awards under various categories.

“The Centre isn’t showing a lot of interest in giving us funds to take up development works. But for Bengaluru, it released funds to the tune of `24,000 crore for the city’s metro,” Rama Rao said. The Minister said that protests were inevitable if the Centre refused to cooperate with the State. “Despite writing so many letters seeking assistance, the Centre hasn’t done anything in most cases,” he claimed. 

Defence authorities uncooperative

The Minister lashed out at the defence authorities for “trying to run a parallel administration” in the Secunderabad Cantonment Area. “They are stalling projects in the cantonment area. Because of their attitude, the State government can’t proceed with the construction of flyovers and expressways. The expressways from the Jubilee Bus Station towards Thumkunta and Patny to Suchitra Junction are being delayed due to non-allotment of required defence lands,” Rama Rao said.

He said that the defence authorities had recently constructed a check dam in Langar Houz, where the Balkapur nala flows into the Hussainsagar, and that it was posing a threat to Shantham Tank. “We had requested the military authorities to remove the check dam, but there has been no response so far. This shows that they are running administration by themselves and want nothing to do with the State government,” the Minister said.

Swachh awards

Rama Rao expressed happiness over Telangana being declared one of the top two performing States in the ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge’. The State was ranked first in 12 categories at national-level sanitation challenges and competitions, including the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ rankings (August 20-May 21). The prize distribution ceremony will be held in New Delhi on November 20, the ‘World Toilet Day’.“These awards demonstrate our work. The State government will strive harder towards achieving ‘Swachh Telangana’ through scientific treatment of waste, and promoting workers’ well-being,” Rama Rao said.

