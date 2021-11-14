STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC admits contempt case on Mahesh bank

The Telangana High Court has admitted a contempt petition against the board of directors of AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank filed by Shareholders Welfare Association of the said bank. 

Published: 14th November 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has admitted a contempt petition against the board of directors of AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank filed by Shareholders Welfare Association of the said bank. The petition has been filed against Ramesh Kumar Bung, the bank’s chairman, Purshotamdas Mandhana, vice-chairman and Umesh Chand Asawa, MD and CEO, and eight other directors of the bank.

On behalf of the petitioners, Supreme Court senior counsel Dil Jit Singh Ahluwalia informed the count that the board members willfully disobeyed the interim order dated January 8, 2021, directing the board not to take any policy decisions or carry out any dealings with the bank’s funds. 

Justice P Naveen Rao observed that prima facie, contempt had been shown, and directed the condemners to be present before the court on November 26. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (R)
Jinnah continues to dominate UP's political discourse as Yogi now calls Akhilesh Taliban supporter
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Overburdened with vaccination drive, polling duties, now order to sell jute bags peeves Jharkhand teachers
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)
Bypoll defeat sharpens factionalism in Rajasthan BJP as Raje camp goes all guns blazing
Journalists Sammriddhi K Sakunia (L) and Swarna Jha (Photo| Twitter)
Arrested women scribes to be handed over to Tripura cops on Monday; Opposition, media bodies protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp