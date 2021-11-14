STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Human Rights Forum slams raids on Navya Printing Press

On Friday police seized hundreds of books from Navya Printing Press and also computers, hard disks and other electronic material from the press.

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) termed as illegal and democratic, the police raids on the Navya Printing Press at Amberpet in which copies of the biography of top Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal, alias Ramakrishna or RK, were seized. 

In a release on Saturday, the HRF asked: “Under what law is printing books a crime? It may be a violation of the law to be a member of a prohibited party but the law nowhere says that a person should be considered a lawbreaker even after death.” 

Filing a case against Navya Printing press owner Ramakrishna Reddy and his wife Sandhya, the national convenor of Progressive Organisation of Women, under the Telangana Public Security Act was a heinous act, the HRF said. 

Meanwhile, police have served notices to the owner Ramakrishna Reddy and his wife and asked them to submit their explanation. Based on their submission, further course of action would be decided, said P Sudhakar, Inspector, Amberpet police station.

