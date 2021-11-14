STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rare Vishwakarma idol found in Nizamabad

The idol which is two-feet high and two-feet wide, depicts Vishwakarma perched on a peacock with Mammai, goddess of artisans, seated beside him.

The idol of Lord Vishwakarma, with Goddess Mammai sitting by his side, discovered in Nizamabad district.

By Vivek Bhoomi
HYDERABAD: A rare idol of Lord Vishwakarma was discovered by independent researchers of Public Research Institute for History, Archaeology and Heritage (PRIHAH), near Lord Shiva’s temple in Kurnapally village of Yedapally mandal in Nizamabad district.

The idol which is two-feet high and two-feet wide, depicts Vishwakarma perched on a peacock with Mammai, goddess of artisans, seated beside him. This is considered to be a rare depiction. According to history researcher B Shankar Reddy who discovered the idol, it was evident that Nizamabad was famous for iron and steel industry during the reign of Kalyani Chalukyas and the Kakatiyas as artisans who offered prayers to these deities must have flourished there.

Historian and Archaeologist Dr D Suryakumar told Express that though Goddess Mammai’s temples were

found in Peddapalli and Ibrahimpatnam in the past, this is the first incidence where a combined statue of Vishwakarma and Mammai was found.In 2019, Dr Hindola had discovered Vishwakarma’s sculpture at Mupparam village in Warangal district for the first time. Dr S Jaikishan, President, PRIHAH, suggested that further exploration in Nizamabad district could reveal more about the artisans that flourished there.

