MLA Rasamayi Balakishan effigies burnt over remarks on PM Modi

The party’s national secretary said a characterless person like Balakishan, who had occupied Dalit lands in his constituency, had no right to use objectionable language against BJP leaders.

Published: 14th November 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP activists set fire to TRS leader and Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan’s effigy at Court Cross Roads in Karimnagar on Saturday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/HYDERABAD: A day after TRS leader and Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan made controversial and derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the Rythu Maha Dharna programme, enraged BJP activists set ablaze the MLA’s effigy at multiple places in Karimnagar on Saturday. 

The police, anticipating a clash between TRS and BJP members, deployed personnel at various junctions in the town. Effigies were set on fire at Court Cross Roads and Telangana Chowk.The protestors demanded the MLA’s immediate resignation from his post and an unconditional apology to Prime Modi and Sanjay Kumar. 

The party also staged protests over the issue in Sircilla. As a result, there was a clash between TRS and BJP activists, after which the police separated them. Later, activists from both parties were taken into police custody.In Hyderabad too, members of BJP SC Morcha burnt the Rasamayi’s effigy at Yousufguda. 

The party’s national secretary said a characterless person like Balakishan, who had occupied Dalit lands in his constituency, had no right to use objectionable language against BJP leaders. He and other leaders were taken into police custody. 

