Three sarpanches sacked in Gudithanoor mandal over poll expenses

Published: 14th November 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Sarpanches of Mankapur, Suryaguda and Soyamguda gram panchayats in Gudithanoor mandal were suspended by the State Election Commission for allegedly not submitting their poll expenses to the body.

However, Mankapur gram panchayat sarpanch Thodasam Bharati has claimed that they were elected unanimously, due to which the expenses were reduced, and that they had submitted the same to the mandal parishad officer.

Meanwhile, locals allege that the government had promised funds of Rs 15 lakh for the gram panchayats if the sarpanches were elected unanimously.

