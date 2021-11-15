STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand for tribal MLC in Telangana's Adilabad district grows louder

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As the ECI has issued a notification for six vacant seats under MLAs quota and also announced a schedule for 12 vacant MLC seats under nine Local Authorities' constituencies, the leaders of various tribal organisations have come forward demanding that the TRS field tribal candidates from erstwhile Adilabad district in the elections.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti district president Godam Ganesh said: "No tribal has ever been allotted a ticket to contest in the MLC elections. We request the TRS party to consider Adivasis at least this time."

He also mentioned that they would launch massive protests if the ruling party neglected their demand.
It may be mentioned here that for 12 MLC seats in nine Local Authorities' constituencies, including Adilabad segment, the election notification will be issued on November 16. As incumbent MLC Puranam Satish is going to retire, the tribals are now requesting the TRS to field an Adivasi candidate.

