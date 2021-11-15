STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'End blame game and start procuring maize', say ryots of Telangana's Jagtial

The representatives of JRAV stated that the maize farmers of Jagtial district have been selling their produce to private agencies for rates much lower than the minimum support price.

Published: 15th November 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:53 AM

Maize farm

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Pointing out that thousands of farmers were struggling a lot as both the Central and State governments were busy with their blame game over the cultivation of Yasangi paddy and its procurement, the Jilla Rythu Aikya Vedika (JRAV) demanded that they find an amicable solution immediately.

The JRAV also demanded that the authorities begin the procurement of maize soon. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the representatives of JRAV stated that the maize farmers of Jagtial district have been selling their produce to private agencies for rates much lower than the minimum support price (MSP).

According to sources, Jagtial farmers cultivate maize in about 40,000 to 50,000 acres every year.

Pannala Thirupathi Reddy, a farmer and representative of JRAV, said: "As both the Central and State governments are focused more on pointing fingers at each other, we are forced to sell our maize to private agencies, despite knowing that it would leave us in debt. The governments should set aside their differences and commence the procurement of maize as soon as possible."

He also mentioned that the ryots would launch massive protests if the authorities continue to neglect them further. "Though the Centre announced an MSP of Rs 1,870 for maize, the State government has not started procuring the produce yet. As a result, we are forced to sell our crop to private agencies for Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600 per quintal," Thirupathi Reddy added.

Mentioning that even sugarcane growers were struggling a lot, especially due to the closure of Mutayampet Sugar Factory, the JRAV members pointed out that scores of farmers have completely stopped growing the crop.

TAGS
Jilla Rythu Aikya Vedika Jagtial district Mutayampet Sugar Factory Yasangi paddy
Comments

