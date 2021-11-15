STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High alert sounded in Telangana's Bhupalpally after Maharashtra Naxalite encounter

Apart from tightening security, the sleuths have also intensified combing operations in Maoist-hit villages along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. 

Published: 15th November 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Naxals

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A day after at least 26 suspected Maoists, including women, were gunned down in the Mardintola jungle of Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra, the Bhupalpally police sounded high alert in the Agency and border villages on Sunday.

The operation was carried out about 250 kilometres from Nagpur. Apart from tightening security, the sleuths have also intensified combing operations in Maoist-hit villages along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. It may be mentioned here that Sironcha area in Gadchiroli shares its border with Bhupalpally district.

According to official sources, the police have also launched massive vehicle searches to monitor the movement of Maoist activists. They are also in touch with tribals living in Kaleshwaram and Kataram areas to collect more information regarding the workers of the banned outfit. 

When contacted, Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan said that they have deployed security forces at Kaleshwaram project pump houses. He also mentioned that special teams are visiting Maoist-hit villages to keep a tab on movement of Maoists. "We request the tribals not to cooperate with Maoists. The officials will continue combing operations along the Telangana-Maharashtra border as well," he added.

Cops deployed at KLIS pump houses

