Provisional seat allotment for TSICET 2021 begins

Published: 15th November 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  THE Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) provisional seat allotment for MBA, MCA results on Sunday. 

Candidates can check their result on the official website tsicet.nic.in. Counselling for TSICET 2021 is being conducted in three phases. Candidates will have to proceed with the admission process and pay fees online through the website, by following the guidelines mentioned on the site.   

About 485 candidates secured seats under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. The deadline to complete the admission process is November 18. Candidates are required to carry out self-reporting online before November 18. In case a candidate misses self reporting, the provisional allotment order will automatically be cancelled.

Allotment of seats under special category in Sports and NCC Quota will be made in the final phase of counselling. Students who complete the online process should report to their colleges during the final phase, from November 27 to 29.

