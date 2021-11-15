Sikh community in Telangana to celebrate Prakash Utsav from Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sikh community in Telangana will celebrate Prakash Utsav, birthday celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, from November 16 to 19.

To mark the occasion, a colourful 'Nagar Keertan' will be taken out on November 16 at 3.30 pm, said Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Sahib Secunderabad president S Baldev Singh Bagga and Secretary S Avtar Singh. Guru Granth Sahibji (holy scripture of the Sikhs) will be carried on a decorated vehicle along with 'Nishaan Saheban' (religious flag) all along the procession.

Devotees from across the State will participate in the procession. The procession will be marked by the rendering of Shabad Keertans by Jatha Tera Jatha, Istri Satsang and others. The major attraction will be the display of Gatka, a Sikh martial art form.

A 'Vishaal Diwan' will be held at Classic Gardens, Balamrai, Secunderabad, from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm on November 19. Devotees will converge at the congregation. The event will be marked by recitations of Gurbani Keertans by the reputed Ragi Jathas (preachers).

Noted preachers Gyani Pinderpal Singh, Amarjeet Singh of Patiala, Onkar Singh, Jagdev Singh and Harpreet Singh will recite keertans and kathas and throw light on the teachings of Guru Nanak who stood for peace, equality and humanity.