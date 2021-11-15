STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy dares CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to protest in Delhi

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that both the Central and State governments are blaming each other over the issue but in reality they are working in collusion.

Published: 15th November 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Questioning the seriousness of the State government in resolving the paddy procurement problem, TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Sunday dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to highlight the issue. 

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that both the Central and State governments are blaming each other over the issue but in reality they are working in collusion. "The TRS and BJP are like accomplices in a crime. The two parties are behaving irresponsibly when there a major agrarian issue to be resolved," he said. 

Referring to postponement of Praja Chaitanya Yatra in view of election code, which was originally planned to be launched on Sunday, Revanth wondered as to why programmes of other political parties were being allowed by the Election Commission of India. "How come the officials permit dharna programme by the ruling TRS party. Why only the Congress party is being asked to adhere to election norms?" he asked. 

Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka refuted the adverse media reports on the grand old party’s review meeting on Huzurabad bypoll held in New Delhi on Saturday. "Contrary to media reports, the meeting went off smoothly," he said.

TAGS
A Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao Paddy procurement Telangana paddy
