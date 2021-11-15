Telangana government to spend Rs 100 crore every year on dialysis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday that the State government was attaching a lot of importance to public health as part of which it would spend Rs 100 crore per year on dialysis procedures, which would help 12,000 patients in 43 hospitals statewide.

He also informed that about 150 kidney transplants were also being performed free of cost every year in government hospitals.

Addressing a function organised by Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust (BMJRFT) on Sunday, Rao said the State government had decided to focus on tacking kidney diseases and as part of this, 40 dialysis centres were established in government hospitals after the formation of Telangana, whereas the facility was available only in three hospitals earlier.

Responding to Chairman of the trust PC Parakh about the issues he raised, including the demand to revise Aarogya Shree rates for dialysis patients under the scheme, Rao replied that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao soon.