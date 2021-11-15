Telangana minister KT Rama Rao writes to Centre, seeks powerloom cluster for Sircilla

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has written a letter to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, seeking sanction of a mega powerloom cluster at Sircilla under the Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS).

Rama Rao had earlier written seven letters to the Union government requesting for the cluster. In spite of repeated reminders by way of letters and personal meetings regarding the above matter, no action was taken by the Centre.

In the latest letter, he has stated, "Sircilla has been a major hub of handloom and textile activity for several decades now. The State government had initiated several measures to ensure the weaver community of this town finds gainful employment. The town has the necessary ecosystem and trained manpower required to set up a mega powerloom cluster."

The Minister also mentioned that the State had initiated several measures to ensure the all round development of handloom and textiles sector and the well-being of the weaver community. "These flagship initiatives, including 40 per cent input subsidy linked wage compensation scheme, thrift fund to handloom/powerloom weavers, providing continuous work to powerloom workers, have resulted in revival of this industry with major increase in earnings/wages," he added.

He expressed disappointment over Telangana not receiving any significant support related to the handloom and textiles sector from the Union government. "I would like to reiterate that the development of Telangana translates to the development of our country. Due to the lack of support to progressive States, today our country is unable to compete even with smaller nations," read the letter.

"Over the past few years we have been observing that the Union Government is announcing schemes and assistance to states which lack the necessary ecosystem or resources. All this at the expense of fast developing states like Telangana," the letter added.