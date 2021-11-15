STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE Impact| 'We'll get you into residential school': Telangana minister KT Rama Rao's vow to teen

he Minister also asked his office to coordinate with Shankaramma's family and get her admitted to a residential school.

Published: 15th November 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The story of a 13-year-old girl named Shankaramma, who spends her mornings collecting garbage and her afternoons studying in a government school near the Jawaharnagar dumpyard, was featured in the columns of The New Indian Express on Sunday on the occasion of Children's Day.

Moved by her tale, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, "No child her age should be working in insanitary conditions. If the young girl is willing, we can get her into government residential school immediately."

The Minister also asked his office to coordinate with Shankaramma's family and get her admitted to a residential school. The report had given a graphic account of the travails of the 13-year-old and her steely resolve to pursue her studies.

