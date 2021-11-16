2 labourers get 10-year rigorous imprisonment for murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two migrant labourers who killed their co-worker at Adibatla under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits in February 2020 were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years by a city court on Monday.

Mohammed Riyaz, a labour contractor, had hired the victim Abdullah and the convicts Hanuman Manute and Bandan Kumar Chowdary for work at a function hall in Ragannaguda. On the night of the offence, Riyaz had given Rs 00 to the trio for their work, with which they purchased alcohol.

After consuming alcohol, when they were having food, Abdullah asked Hanuman to serve curry on his plate, to which Hanuman refused. This angered Abdullah and he started abusing them. They confronted the victim after having their meal during which Abdullah abused them again. Enraged by the abuses, Hanuman and Bandan attacked him and he fell down. After the victim fell down, Hanuman hit the victim on his head with a fire extinguisher while Bandan held him down.

Alerted by the noise, an electrician Suresh rushed to the spot. Abdullah was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police arrested Hanuman and Bandan.