Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary celebrated in grand manner

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s 146th birth anniversary was celebrated in a grand manner in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday. National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) member Ananta Nayak and former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao took part in the celebrations organised on the premises of Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal. They also garlanded Kumrambheem’s statue on the temple premises.

Though Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was supposed to take part in the celebrations organised as part of the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, she cancelled the plan due to poor weather.