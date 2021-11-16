Cop makes away with seized bike, arrested

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a bizarre act, a head constable stole a seized two-wheeler that was parked on the Narsampet police station premises and sold it. The policeman, who worked at the same station, was arrested on charges of theft and produced before a court, on Monday. The cop has been identified as Ravinder.

According to police, the incident came to light when the officials were checking the stolen and recovered vehicles on the station premises. During an inspection, the sleuths noticed that one of the seized vehicles was missing from the premises.

They immediately informed the Station House Officer (SHO) and launched an investigation to find the missing two-wheeler. The personnel, while inspecting the CCTV footage, found that someone took out the stolen vehicle from the station premises. During the probe, they identified the said person, who in turn revealed that he lifted the bike with the help of Ravinder.

When contacted, Narsampet ACP CH RV Phanidhar said that a case has been registered against the head constable. The accused has been shifted to a sub-jail in the Mahabubabad district.