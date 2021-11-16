STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cop makes away with seized bike, arrested

A policeman, who worked at Narsampet police station had helped another accused to steal the bike from the station premises; the duo was later arrested and produced before a court.

Published: 16th November 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a bizarre act, a head constable stole a seized two-wheeler that was parked on the Narsampet police station premises and sold it. The policeman, who worked at the same station, was arrested on charges of theft and produced before a court, on Monday. The cop has been identified as Ravinder.

According to police, the incident came to light when the officials were checking the stolen and recovered vehicles on the station premises. During an inspection, the sleuths noticed that one of the seized vehicles was missing from the premises.

They immediately informed the Station House Officer (SHO) and launched an investigation to find the missing two-wheeler. The personnel, while inspecting the CCTV footage, found that someone took out the stolen vehicle from the station premises. During the probe, they identified the said person, who in turn revealed that he lifted the bike with the help of Ravinder.

When contacted, Narsampet ACP CH RV Phanidhar said that a case has been registered against the head constable. The accused has been shifted to a sub-jail in the Mahabubabad district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police theft Warangal police police station theft
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp