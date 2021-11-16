STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC hears plea objecting to TRS MP’s election

A plea was filed in Telangana High Court challenging the election of Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, allegin that the MP had suppressed facts regarding a criminal case, in his election affidavit.

Published: 16th November 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana heard a plea challenging the election of Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, filed by Congress party’s candidate K Madhana Mohan Rao, alleging that the MP had suppressed certain facts regarding a criminal case on him, in his election affidavit.

Senior counsel K Vivek Reddy, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, informed the court that BB Patil had suppressed the facts in his election affidavit and sidetracked the election commission. “He is facing a criminal case in Jharkhand, and a court in Jharkhand had imposed fine on him in the case. The court imposing a fine should also be treated as a punishment. This fact was not disclosed in his election affidavit,” the counsel said. 

On behalf of Patil, Supreme Court senior counsel Harin Raval appeared and informed the court that the election petition cannot be adjudicated. “If a lower court imposes a fine, it shouldn’t be taken under the judicial purview. He (Patil) was just a stakeholder in a company which had litigations, and it was not necessary to disclose it in his election affidavit, and it is not a crime,” Raval told the court.
Justice A Abhishek Reddy adjourned the case to November 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court MP BB Patil election case Zaheerabad MP election case
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp