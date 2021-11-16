STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 25 lakh stolen from car parked in front of bank

The incident happened when Thirupathi and his sons went inside a bank leaving the bag containing the money inside their car to enquire about a credit card transaction.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Unidentified persons stole about Rs 25 lakh cash from a car that was parked in front of the HDFC Bank at Nakkalagutta area in Hanamkonda on Monday.  The miscreants looted the money after smashing the window panes of the car.

Speaking to the media, Subedari Inspector A Raghavendra said that the money belonged to a person named K Thirupathi. “The victim, along with his two sons, reached Nakkalagutta on Monday morning and withdrew Rs 20 lakh from the HDFC Bank and the remaining Rs 5 lakh from another bank for purchasing a plot in the town. After keeping the bag containing the money inside their car, the three went inside the bank to get more information regarding a credit card transaction.

Meanwhile, some miscreants smashed the window panes of the car and made away with the bag. On becoming aware about it, Thirupathi contacted the local police and filed a complaint,” Raghavendra said.
Hanamkonda ACP M Jitender Reddy has constituted six teams to nab the offenders and trace the money. A case has been registered at the Subedari police station and the investigation is underway the ACP told the media.

Money for purchasing a plot

