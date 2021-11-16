Shadnagar ‘encounter’: Judicial Commission arguments to start Nov 16

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-member judicial commission, headed by Justice VS Sirpurkar, probing into the deaths of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Chatanpally near Shadnagar in an alleged encounter in December 2019, will hear arguments from all the concerned parties from Tuesday, as the examination of all witnesses in connection with the incident was completed on Monday.

Till date, 53 witnesses have been examined on behalf of the commission, five witnesses on behalf of the state of Telangana and more than 270 exhibits and more than 1,500 pages of depositions have been recorded as part of the proceedings.

On Monday, the advocates urged the commission for some more time for commencing arguments, but the commission expressed that in view of the stringent condition by the word ‘finally’ in the order given to them by the Supreme Court during its last hearing, it cannot delay the arguments. It directed the advocates to comment on oral arguments in seriatim.

The commission also directed advocates appearing for the State of Telangana, police party involved in the incident and other parties including the victim’s sister (complainant in the rape and murder case), who have been permitted to file written submissions, to file them by November 23.

The commission observed that after perusing the documents, evidence and depositions, the submissions must, inter alia, address aspects like identification and arrest of the accused in the rape and murder case and the alleged illegalities in it as claimed by their relatives.

The claims state that the accused Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavalu are juveniles, and also point to the illegalities in their arrest, remand to judicial custody, police custody, preparations for police custody and all events that transpired at the safe house, among other things.