STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stop Andhra Pradesh from expanding Handri Neeva main canal: Telangana

In a letter to KRMB chairman, Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said the Andhra government called for tenders for enhancing the main canal of HNSS from 3,850 cusecs to 63,000 cusecs.

Published: 16th November 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

KRMB team members inspect HNSS project in Kurnool on Wednesday

KRMB team members inspect HNSS project in Kurnool on Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Informing the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) that the Andhra Pradesh government invited tenders for the expansion of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) main canal, Telangana officials on Monday wanted the board to restrain AP from taking up the works, which are in violation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In a letter to KRMB chairman, Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said the Andhra government called for tenders for enhancing the main canal of HNSS from 3,850 cusecs to 63,000 cusecs. 

“Further, the HNSS LIS is based on surplus water-based projects and serves outside the Krishna river basin. Also, it lifts water into Tungabhadra sub-basin against the KWDT-I stipulations,” Muralidhar added.  “AP did not plead for dependable water to its surplus water-based projects before the KWDT-II,” Muralidhar noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board Andhra Telangana water disputes Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Andhra Pradesh government Telangana government
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp