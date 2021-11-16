Stop Andhra Pradesh from expanding Handri Neeva main canal: Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Informing the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) that the Andhra Pradesh government invited tenders for the expansion of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) main canal, Telangana officials on Monday wanted the board to restrain AP from taking up the works, which are in violation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In a letter to KRMB chairman, Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said the Andhra government called for tenders for enhancing the main canal of HNSS from 3,850 cusecs to 63,000 cusecs.

“Further, the HNSS LIS is based on surplus water-based projects and serves outside the Krishna river basin. Also, it lifts water into Tungabhadra sub-basin against the KWDT-I stipulations,” Muralidhar added. “AP did not plead for dependable water to its surplus water-based projects before the KWDT-II,” Muralidhar noted.