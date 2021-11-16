Student kills self after he injures 2 in bike accident

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a tragic incident, an Intermediate second-year student killed himself over fear that those who sustained injuries after his bike rammed them would harass and pester him. The victim, identified as K Sai Kumar, 20, ended his life by jumping off the third floor of his college building on Monday.

According to police, Sai Kumar was a native of Padkal village in Jakranpally mandal. He studied at the Kakatiya College’s Ganga campus in the town and lived in a rented room outside the college. Nizamabad CI K Satyanarayana and Four Town SI K Sandeep told the media that on Monday afternoon, the victim had gone out with a bike that belonged to one of the college staffers.

On the way, he met with an accident in which two youngsters were injured and their two-wheeler damaged. When the youths demanded compensation, Sai Kumar contacted his father seeking some money. However, Sai Kumar’s father refused to send him money and advised the 20-year-old to file a police complaint.

On learning about this, the two injured persons took Sai Kumar to the latter’s college and discussed the matter with the campus authorities. “The college officials advised the two injured persons to give them some time to talk to Sai Kumar’s parents and settle the issue. Meanwhile, the college staffers contacted Sai’s family members and urged them to reach the campus immediately. Noticing that the matter was blowing out of proportion, a scared Sai Kumar ran out of the office room, while the talks were going on, climbed atop the college building and jumped off the structure,” the police officials said.

Though the youngster was shifted to the nearest private hospital under Nizamabad Four Town police station limits, Sai Kumar died while undergoing treatment as he had received severe head injuries.

The student’s body was shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad for autopsy.