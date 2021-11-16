STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS Legislature Party meet on Centre’s stand today

The dual standards adopted by the BJP government in procuring the paddy will be discussed at the meeting chaired by KCR, according to a release.

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday at Telangana Bhavan to discuss the Central government’s stand on paddy procurement. The TRSLP will also chalk out an action plan on the cropping pattern. 

Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair the meeting. According to a release, the dual standards adopted by the BJP government in procuring the paddy will be discussed at the meeting. TRS party leaders are of the view that the BJP government was creating confusion among farmers and people on the issue. 

The TRSLP will come out with a future action plan. TRS leaders have alleged that the BJP-led Central government is purchasing paddy produced in Punjab and refusing to do so in Telangana. TRS, after holding dharnas across the State, had declared that the fight against the Centre would continue.

