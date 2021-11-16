STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS workers turn violent during Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's tour of Suryapet

The miscreants also abused and attacked police personnel stationed there with sticks, when the cops tried to restrain them

Police try to intervene as TRS and BJP workers clash during Bandi Sanjay’s visit to Thipparthi Market Yard on Monday; (inset) TRS activists show chappals and black flags to Sanjay

Police try to intervene as TRS and BJP workers clash during Bandi Sanjay’s visit to Thipparthi Market Yard on Monday (Photo | Express)

SURYAPET: TRS workers continued their violent streak on the second day of BJP State President Bandi Sanjay's tour of Suryapet on Tuesday.

Before Sanjay reached the IKP paddy procurement centre at Chivvemla mandal, TRS activists with black flags started pelting stones at farmers and BJP workers. The miscreants also abused and attacked police personnel stationed there with sticks, when the cops tried to restrain them.  

A similar situation was witnessed at Jajireddigudem IKP centre in Tungaturthi constituency, where TRS workers attacked BJP workers and farmers at the paddy procurement centre with stones and footwear. Two vehicles belonging to BJP leaders were reported to have been damaged in the incident. 

Even at the IKP procurement centre at Atmakur (S), TRS workers resorted to violence by pelting stones at farmers. Sanjay had claimed that police were being mute spectators to the violence perpetrated by TRS workers. Amid the violence, he spoke with the farmers and took stock of the problems they were facing in paddy procurement.

So far, no arrests have been made.

