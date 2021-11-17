25-year-old throws her kids into pond, kills self

By Express News Service

MEDAK: A 25-year-old woman died by suicide by jumping into a pond with her two children at Dadaipally village in Medak district on Monday night. The bodies of K Rajitha, Rishwant (3) and Rakshitha (2) were fished out from the pond by expert swimmers on Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, Rajitha got married to K Raju, who now has a second wife, around four years ago. The couple would often fight and arguments broke out between them on Monday night too.

Police said that Rajitha took her children to the local pond once everyone was asleep and jumped into it after throwing her kids in. Their bodies were taken to Jogipet government hospital for post-mortem examination.