Crop insurance: Telangana HC summons Agriculture official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Telangana High Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, has directed the Principal Secretary, Agriculture to appear before it by the next date of hearing, if the State government does not release the crop insurance amount for the period 2018 and 2019.

A PIL was filed by P Shanker from Adilabad in this matter. On behalf of the petitioner, B Rachana Reddy informed the court that though the government had issued a GO on November 23, 2019, for payment of the crop insurance amount for the period 2018-2019 for both Kharif and Rabi, till date it has not been released to farmers who lost their crop due to incessant rains.

It was brought to the notice of the bench that the crop insurance amount has to be shared equally by the State and Central Governments. The Centre has already recorded the amount in the Advanced Fund. But the State is yet to act on this, the petitioner’s counsel argued.