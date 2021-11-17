STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Crop insurance: Telangana HC summons Agriculture official

A PIL has alleged that the Telangana state government has not released its share of the crop insurance amount due to farmers who lost their crops due to incessant rains.

Published: 17th November 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Five-member Central team takes stock of the crop loss at Thimmapur village in Siddipet district on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021.

Five-member Central team takes stock of the crop loss at Thimmapur village in Siddipet district on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Telangana High Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, has directed the Principal Secretary, Agriculture to appear before it by the next date of hearing, if the State government does not release the crop insurance amount for the period 2018 and 2019.  

A PIL was filed by P Shanker from Adilabad in this matter. On behalf of the petitioner, B Rachana Reddy informed the court that though the government had issued a GO on November 23, 2019, for payment of the crop insurance amount for the period 2018-2019 for both Kharif and Rabi, till date it has not been released to farmers who lost their crop due to incessant rains.

It was brought to the notice of the bench that the crop insurance amount has to be shared equally by the State and Central Governments. The Centre has already recorded the amount in the Advanced Fund. But the State is yet to act on this, the petitioner’s counsel argued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana crop insurance Telangana High Court Telangana Agriculture department
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp