Furnish report on facilities at Batasingaram: Telangana HC

Published: 17th November 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Telangana High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy on Tuesday appointed an advocate K Vinay Kumar as the Advocate Commission in the batch of cases filed by traders and commission agents in the Gaddiannaram market. 

The division bench further directed that the Advocate Commission submit a report on the shifting of cold storage facilities, office places, trading platforms and other facilities created at the temporary market in Batasingaram.

While extending the interim orders passed earlier, the bench further directed Gaddiannaram market authorities against obstructing traders and commission agents from carrying out their business. Senior counsel Gangaiah Naidu, who appeared on behalf of the traders and commission agents, alleged that the police are beating and booking criminal cases against agents at Gaddiannaram market.

After hearing the arguments, the division bench adjourned the hearing to November 19.

