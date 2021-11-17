STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Idol discovery shows Bhainsa was Buddhist spiritual hub

The sculpture was recovered from a minor irrigation tank behind Bouddha Vihar near Siddhardha Nagar in Bhainsa town.

Published: 17th November 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

buddha

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major discovery, a sculpture of Lord Buddha along with the remnants of Satavahana era bricks which were part of a Buddhist monastery were discovered in Bhainsa town by K Murali, a History lecturer at Government Degree College in Nirmal. 

A Satavahana era Buddha sculpture
which was found in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district

The sculpture was recovered from a minor irrigation tank behind Bouddha Vihar near Siddhardha Nagar in Bhainsa town. Ancient bricks discovered around this area measuring between four and 14 inches have revealed that Bhainsa was a spiritual centre for Buddhism even before the Satavahanas ruled this region in the 1st century CE.

This sculpture of Buddha’s, which is 10 inches tall and eight inches wide, has been found along with a red sandstone which was used to carve the sculpture. Buddha can be seen meditating, sitting in the ‘Dharma Chakra Parivarthana’ pose in the sculpture. 

According to S Haragopal, convener, Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam and Dr E Sivanagireddy, historian and archaeologist, the sculpture has many similarities with those unearthed in Nagarjunakonda and Phanigiri Buddhist sites in the past. They have estimated that the sculpture could have been dated around 3rd century CE. 

Even in the past, a farmer named Son Ba, a resident of Bhainsa, had informed historians that there were many brick structures in his garden, which he had removed unknowingly in the past. This is a significant discovery, as it re-establishes the fact that Buddhism was practised in Bhainsa in the ancient times and that it used to be a spiritual centre for Buddhist monks. 

Buddha seen in Dharma Chakra pose 

This sculpture of Buddha’s, which is 10 inches tall and eight inches wide, shows the enlightened one in a mediational pose

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhainsa idol discovery Buddhist monsatery Bhainsa Town
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp