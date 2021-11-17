Maha dharna as KCR hits top gear in paddy war

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS will organise another major dharna at Dharna Chowk (Indira Park) on November 18, this time to seek an answer from the Centre as to how much paddy it will procure from Telangana per year.

The entire State Cabinet, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other pink party leaders will participate in the dharna to be held from 11 am to 2 pm on Thursday. Later, a TRS delegation will submit a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, demanding that the Centre announce its procurement target for Telangana for the year. The TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) took these decisions during a meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

Later speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said: “The fight against the Centre will continue till it comes out with a clear policy on procurement. The Centre did not buy all the Rabi paddy last year. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) assured us that it would procure Kharif rice. But the Centre says it will not buy the entire lot. If the Centre is not willing to buy boiled rice produced in Rabi season, then it should tell us how much raw rice it will procure from the State every year.”

Stating that the State government asked the farmers to switch to other crops as the Centre was not procuring paddy, he said: “My straight question to the Central government is “vari kontara leda cheppandi” (will you buy paddy or not, tell us). Konakapothe ventadutham, vetadutham (If you

don’t buy the stock, we will hunt you down).”

Recalling how Union Food and PDS Minister Piyush Goyal assured that a decision would be taken at Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting over the issue, during his interaction with the former, the Chief Minister alleged that even after 50 days, the Centre failed to give correct procurement figures for the State.

Alleging that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was enacting dramas at paddy purchasing centres demanding the State government to purchase paddy, Rao said that the people of Telangana would teach BJP a lesson as it adopted dual standards on paddy purchase. “The Centre buys entire Punjab paddy but ignores Telangana paddy. How come they have different policies for different States,” he wondered.

Alleging that Sanjay wants the farmers to raise paddy in Rabi, he said: “The Rabi season will start on November 20. Let Bandi Sanjay bring a letter from the Centre that the paddy will be procured from the State. Otherwise, he should tender an apology to the people for “wrongly” urging them to raise paddy in Rabi.”

While accusing the BJP activists of attacking farmers with sticks, he said that the government would take steps to maintain law and order. “The TRS activists are also farmers. When Sanjay visits the purchasing centres, they will be there to question him,” the CM said.