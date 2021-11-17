Officials get ball rolling on Eatala family's Jamuna Hatcheries lands

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Officials from the Survey and Land Records wings of the Revenue Department on Tuesday launched a survey at Jamuna Hatcheries in Achampeta village, owned by BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender’s family.

It may be recalled that the TRS-led State government had initiated an inquiry into the alleged encroachment of assigned lands in Achampeta and Hakimpeta villages by the owners of Jamuna Hatcheries in June 2021. However, the latter approached the High Court, stating that the survey was being conducted unilaterally, without any notice. The High Court then directed that the survey be carried out only after the notices were issued.

The process was further delayed due to the pandemic, and recently, the officials concerned issued notices to Jamuna Hatcheries and the farmers whose lands were allegedly encroached upon, stating that the survey was to be conducted from November 16 to 18. On Tuesday, six teams of revenue, survey and lands records officials initiated the survey on 18.35 acres of land belonging to 22 farmers in Achampeta.

Barring the farmers concerned and the media, no one was permitted to witness the procedure. Police had beefed up security at Jamuna Hatcheries as well. On learning about the survey, leaders of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi staged a protest in front of Jamuna Hatcheries, demanding that the assigned lands ‘encroached’ by it be returned to the beneficiaries.

TRS and BJP workers were also present at the site and the latter raised slogans like, “Chief Minister down down”. So far, no information has been released on the happenings of Day 1 of the survey.

