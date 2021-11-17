Pochampally listed among Best Tourism Villages in the world

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pochampally village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri has been selected as one of the Best Tourism Villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). The prestigious award will be handed over at the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly scheduled to

be organised in the Spanish capital city of Madrid on December 2.

Pochampally is referred to as the Silk City of India for the exquisite saris that are woven in a unique style called Pochampally Ikat, which received a Geographical Indicator (GI Status) in 2004. It is also known as Bhoodan Pochampally as the Bhoodan Movement was launched by Acharya Vinobha Bhave from this village on April 18, 1951.

The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO pilot initiative aims to honour the villages which set outstanding examples as rural tourism destinations and to support these villages to enhance their tourism potential through training and access to opportunities for further improvement.

Hailing Pochampally as an internationally acclaimed tourist destination, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that Telangana’s historic tourist destinations are gaining international recognition as a result of the State government’s efforts in cultural

revival.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said that Pochampally’s unique weaving styles and patterns received special attention from the Prime Minister’s mantra of “Vocal 4 Local” as a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

“The Ministry of Tourism has drafted a Rural Tourism Policy which will not only promote tourism within our villages but also revitalise local arts and crafts, and promote rural economy. It will help redevelop and rebuild our villages and rural life, and the residents of the villages will also get an opportunity to engage and interact with people from outside” he added.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao also complimented the residents of Pochampally for the latest recognition their village received from the United Nations.