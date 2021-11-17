Supreme Court notice to Telangana government on ration card deletion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered notices to the Telangana Government and Civil Supplies Department in a special leave petition (SLP) filed by activist SQ Masood, seeking its intervention against the deletion of ration cards without issuing notices to cardholders.

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel the SC adjourned the case to December 13. The Telangana HC initially passed an interim order directing respondents to issue fresh ration cards to all those who have applied provided they possessed such cards earlier.