Supreme Court notice to Telangana government on ration card deletion

The court was acting on a special leave petition that sought its intervention against the deletion of ration cards without issuing notices to cardholders in Telangana.

Published: 17th November 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered notices to the Telangana Government and Civil Supplies Department in a special leave petition (SLP) filed by activist SQ Masood, seeking its intervention against the deletion of ration cards without issuing notices to cardholders. 

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel the SC adjourned the case to December 13. The Telangana HC initially passed an interim order directing respondents to issue fresh ration cards to all those who have applied provided they possessed such cards earlier. 

