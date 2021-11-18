Telangana MLC elections: All six TRS nominations declared valid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission on Wednesday rejected two nominations of Independents, while announcing that all the six nominations filed by TRS candidates were valid. These candidates are now in the fray for six MLC vacancies under the MLA’s category.

The Election Commission will declare the TRS candidates unanimously elected on November 22, once the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is over. The scrutiny of nominations was done on Wednesday. TRS candidates Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Banda Prakash and T Ravinder Rao were present at the scrutiny.