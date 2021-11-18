STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana MLC elections: All six TRS nominations declared valid

The Election Commission will declare the TRS candidates unanimously elected on November 22, once the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is over.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets P Venakata Rami Reddy after he filed his nomination papers for the MLC post, in TRS Bhavan, on Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets P Venakata Rami Reddy after he filed his nomination papers for the MLC post, in TRS Bhavan, on Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission on Wednesday rejected two nominations of Independents, while announcing that all the six nominations filed by TRS candidates were valid. These candidates are now in the fray for six MLC vacancies under the MLA’s category. 

The Election Commission will declare the TRS candidates unanimously elected on November 22, once the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is over. The scrutiny of nominations was done on Wednesday. TRS candidates Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Banda Prakash and T Ravinder Rao were present at the scrutiny.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana MLC elections TRS KCR
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp