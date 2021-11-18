Andhra Pradesh Governor Harichandan tests positive, Admitted in AIG

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is now undergoing treatment at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli as a safety precaution considering his advanced age of 88 years.

The hospital’s multidisciplinary team found him to be clinically stable. He was flown in by a special flight from Vijayawada after he remained indisposed since his return from Delhi a few days ago where he attended the Governors’ conference convened by President Ram Nath Kovind.

His Telangana counterpart Tamilisai Soundarajan visited him at the hospital. “The doctors told me that his condition is stable,” she said.