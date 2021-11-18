STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Governor Harichandan tests positive, Admitted in AIG

Biswabhusan Harichandan is undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad as a safety precaution considering his advanced age of 88 years.

Published: 18th November 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is now undergoing treatment at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli as a safety precaution considering his advanced age of 88 years.

The hospital’s multidisciplinary team found him to be clinically stable. He was flown in by a special flight from Vijayawada after he remained indisposed since his return from Delhi a few days ago where he attended the Governors’ conference convened by President Ram Nath Kovind.

His Telangana counterpart Tamilisai Soundarajan visited him at the hospital. “The doctors told me that his condition is stable,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid numbers Biswabhusan Harichandan Covid positive
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp