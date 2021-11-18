BDL signs contract with Airbus Defence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed an export contract for Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS) with foreign aircraft manufacturer Airbus Defence & Space, Spain. Under the contract, BDL will supply its in-house developed CMDS to Airbus.

The contract, which is valued at US $21 million approximately, was signed by NP Diwakar, director (Technical) BDL and Arnal Didier Dominique, senior vice-president of Airbus Defense and Space, SAU, at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“Given the policies of the government with foreign countries, BDL is expanding its footprints in the global market by offering its products to friendly foreign nations,” Diwakar said.

BDL is offering Akash Weapon System (surface-to-air missile), Astra Weapon System (air-to-air missile), Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon & Helina (air-to-surface weapon), Light Weight Torpedo and Heavy Weight Torpedo (underwater weapons), Counter Measures Dispensing System among others.