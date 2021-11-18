Nagarkurnool Collector holds gram sabhas to spread awareness on RoFR Act

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Nagarkurnool Collector P Uday Kumar, on Wednesday, held gram sabhas at various Chenchu habitations located inside the Nallamala forest to ensure that the residents availed the opportunity to apply for Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) title deeds and pattas for their podu lands.

He also interacted with Chenchus living in Mallapur and Appapur Chenchu pentas in Lingal mandal. During the visit, he instructed the officials to visit all households and Chenchu habitations in Amrabad, Lingal and Achampet mandals to accept the applications of Chenchus by the evening.

He also asked the gram panchayats to pass resolutions for the acquirement of lands for building healthcare facilities, Anganwadis, schools and other necessary community infrastructures in Chenchu habitations.

During the interaction, the tribals explained to him the hardships being faced by them, including the unavailability of drinking water and solar power, rainwater seeping through their bamboo huts, lack of bulls and other equipment for agricultural needs and irrigation facility.

He listened to the tribals and directed the officials concerned to take up desiltation of open wells and also dig borewells in these areas