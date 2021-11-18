STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nagarkurnool Collector holds gram sabhas to spread awareness on RoFR Act

The collector listened to the tribals and directed the officials concerned to take up desiltation of open wells and also dig borewells in these areas.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Nagarkurnool Collector P Uday Kumar interacts with Chenchus and officials at one of their habitations in Lingal mandal on Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021.

Nagarkurnool Collector P Uday Kumar interacts with Chenchus and officials at one of their habitations in Lingal mandal on Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Nagarkurnool Collector P Uday Kumar, on Wednesday, held gram sabhas at various Chenchu habitations located inside the Nallamala forest to ensure that the residents availed the opportunity to apply for Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) title deeds and pattas for their podu lands.

He also interacted with Chenchus living in Mallapur and Appapur Chenchu pentas in Lingal mandal. During the visit, he instructed the officials to visit all households and Chenchu habitations in Amrabad, Lingal and Achampet mandals to accept the applications of Chenchus by the evening.

He also asked the gram panchayats to pass resolutions for the acquirement of lands for building healthcare facilities, Anganwadis, schools and other necessary community infrastructures in Chenchu habitations.

During the interaction, the tribals explained to him the hardships being faced by them, including the unavailability of drinking water and solar power, rainwater seeping through their bamboo huts, lack of bulls and other equipment for agricultural needs and irrigation facility. 

He listened to the tribals and directed the officials concerned to take up desiltation of open wells and also dig borewells in these areas

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarkurnool Recognition of Forest Rights act
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp