Cradle of budding artistes, Pothana Vignana Peetam now a dumpyard

Situated at Pothana Nagar, smack-dab in the middle of Warangal city, the auditorium had served as a platform for both budding and reputed artists for decades.

Published: 18th November 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pothana Vignana Peetham

A view of Pothana Vignana Peetham. (Photo | Express)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Once a hub of cultural activities in Warangal, the Pothana Vignana Peetam, an open-air auditorium, has now been turned into a dumpyard. Pothana, one of the greatest poets of all time, was born in Bammera village in the 15th century. 

Situated at Pothana Nagar, smack-dab in the middle of the city, the auditorium had served as a platform for both budding and reputed artists for decades. The State government had previously allotted funds for the development of the centre but its maintenance went for a toss in the last few years and it gradually slipped to abysmal depths of decay.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities are now using it to dump garbage. It is, in fact, a transit point for garbage collection by the Swachh Auto Tippers. Poets, artists and music lovers in Warangal are mourning the loss of auditorium, which had in one way or the other played a role in shaping their careers.

In Pochamma Maidan, an auditorium was proposed in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh but even that did not take off. The budget sanctioned for it were diverted to other works. The city, known for its art and culture, now has a dearth of platforms to conduct such events. The Kaloji Kalakshetram proposed by government is still in the construction stage. 

Many eminent poets like Dasaradhi Krishnamacharya and Kaloji Narayana Rao hail from the historic Warangal city, which has been an epicentre for many cultural and literary activities in the past. Though a series of cultural and literary events are convened all round the year, there isn’t a proper centre to hold those meetings. 

“The authorities concerned should immediately shift the garbage yard to some non-residential area and develop Pothana Vignana Peetam, which was constructed to commemorate great poet Bammera Pothana, best known for his translation of Srimad Bhagavatham from Sanskrit to Telugu,” said M Santosh, a senior citizen.

