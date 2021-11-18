Telangana HC no to staying construction at prime city plots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined to stay construction of any structures by land allottees in respect of three parcels of lands but the court said any constructions raised will be subject to the outcome of the PILs pending before the court.

The parcels of land include two acres of land in Survey No.240 of Kokapet which was allotted to Sri Sarada Peetham. Two acres were in Yadadri temple city were allotted to Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Academy (JIVA) of Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy at a throwaway price and five acres of land in Survey No.96 in Mokilla village of Ranga Reddy district were given at a nominal cost of Rs 5 lakh per acre to film director N Shanker, the petitions alleged.

Three PILs were filed by various persons questioning the allotment of prime lands at low prices.