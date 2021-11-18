STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains in parts of Telangana for next two days

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool on Thursday and Friday.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Rain

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, different parts of the State are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts on Thursday and Friday.

“The low-pressure area over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh north Tamil Nadu coasts by Thursday,” IMD’s forecast said.

On Wednesday, several parts like Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally witnessed moderate rainfall. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 30.8 mm was recorded at Kubeer (Nirmal). 

